Light fixtures are often included in a multi-million-dollar home — however not in Marc Jacobs’ home. “Million Dollar Listing New York” (MDLNY) gave an inside look on Thursday’s episode at what it took to promote the 58-year-old’s West Village townhouse — a gold-leafed, marbled $11.65 million masterpiece marred by a untimely selloff of Jacobs’ artwork deco furnishings, modern art work and even the sunshine fixtures.