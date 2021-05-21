Regal Cinemas reopens at Governor's Square

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening at Governor's Square and UA Cinema 90 Friday, May 21.

For the phased reopening of its movie theaters, Regal has implemented a number of health and safety measures as part of the CinemaSafe program. The measures include mandatory face masks (except when eating or drinking), auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50 percent, contactless ticket and concession payment options, and social distancing.

Regal shuttered its theaters across the country in October when studios delayed releasing many of their films because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and a full list of Regal reopenings in Florida, visit regmovies.com .