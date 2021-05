Spiral director Darren Bousman joins the show to discuss working with Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella on this new spin on the Saw franchise. We discuss how they design the various traps from across the series of films, he shares a jaw-dropping story about the work that went into creating Saw II’s infamous syringe set piece and more. Stay tuned to ReelBlend's YouTube channel for some additional spoiler conversation from our interview with Darren which is not included in this episode. This includes Darren showing us is collection of Saw props and prosthetics from over the years of working on the franchise. It’s incredible.