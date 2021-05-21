Netflix's Animated Adaptation of the Filipino Hit Comic Trese Summons Its First Blood-Soaked Trailer

"This is going too far." Those are the first words you hear in the new trailer for Season Two of Lupin, Netflix's French crime hit that debuted earlier this year. Where the first part of the series, which dropped back in January, chronicled the elaborate heists of thief Assane Diop, played by the dashing Omar Sy, it looks like the second part will have a slightly more personal bent, focusing on the character's quest for revenge. The new clip is intense enough that you might not even be annoyed by the awkward English dubbing.