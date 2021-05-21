newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Netflix's Animated Adaptation of the Filipino Hit Comic Trese Summons Its First Blood-Soaked Trailer

By Rob Bricken
Gizmodo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been quite a while since Netflix first announced it’d be making an anime-inspired adaptation of the action-horror comic Trese at its See What’s Next Asia event in 2018. Honestly, it’s weird that it took the series, created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, that long to make a development deal given how popular and how many awards Trese has racked up since it began in 2005. However, thanks to this first trailer for the animated series, it looks like that time has been well spent.

io9.gizmodo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liza Soberano
Person
Dante Basco
Person
Manny Jacinto
Person
Shay Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Filipino#Netflix Inc#Vampire Slayer#Zombies#The Good Place#Comic Trese#Trailer#Adaptation#Supernatural Crimes#Creatures#Demons#Manila#Artist Kajo Baldisimo#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Philippines
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

'Stranger Things' Releases New Season 4 Trailer

After "Stranger Things" debuted its first Season 4 teaser almost 15 months ago, the highly anticipated Netflix series recently unveiled a new glimpse of the upcoming season. "Stranger Things" released their second trailer on May 5, teasing the claim that Dr. Martin Brenner, played by 62-year-old actor Matthew Modine, will make a surprise return.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Awake’

The trailer for Netflix’s new film, Awake, has been released and all I want to say is I have trouble sleeping so I feel the pain of not being able to sleep. I love sleep. I want to sleep more, but that’s neither here nor there. In the new Netflix...
MoviesPolygon

Netflix’s Woman in the Window shows the perils of faithful book-to-screen adaptations

One of the biggest film trends of the 2010s was bestselling novels being adapted into films like Gone Girl and television series like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies, spawning a new era of psychological thrillers. A late addition to the pack: The Woman in the Window, adapting A.J. Finn’s 2018 novel. The film, directed by Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice) with a screenplay by Tracy Letts (Bug, Killer Joe), was primarily filmed in 2018, but delayed by reshoots in 2019, and its planned 2020 theatrical release was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now releasing on Netflix, the film is a stylish, melodramatic addition to the thriller-adaptation trend, but it falls victim to Letts’ faithfulness to the original book.
ComicsPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix plans major Ultraman movie to join its budding anime series

Netflix has teamed up with Tsuburaya Productions to create a computer-animated movie based on Ultraman, the same subject of its relatively new anime series. Netflix’s effort may bring Ultraman to a global audience, building upon its decades of popularity in Japan. The company notes that its movie will introduce a new storyline and a new character.
ComicsComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Announces Anime with First Trailer

At last, it seems the anime industry is about to gift fans with a much-wanted series. If you didn't know, the fans behind Komi Can't Communicate have been asking for the series to get a small-screen adaptation, and their pleas must have worked. After all, the hit rom-com is getting an anime, and the reveal was made with a special trailer!
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's 'Lupin' Part Two Trailer Promises Revenge and Tuxedos

"This is going too far." Those are the first words you hear in the new trailer for Season Two of Lupin, Netflix's French crime hit that debuted earlier this year. Where the first part of the series, which dropped back in January, chronicled the elaborate heists of thief Assane Diop, played by the dashing Omar Sy, it looks like the second part will have a slightly more personal bent, focusing on the character's quest for revenge. The new clip is intense enough that you might not even be annoyed by the awkward English dubbing.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ gets its first trailer

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — the sequel to the “Venom” film — released its first trailer Monday morning, giving us our first look at the Marvel villain Carnage, a classic Spider-Man villain. The trailer shows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) at peace with his second personality/symbiote, Venom, which is a...
Moviesfilm-book.com

PERSUASION: Henry Golding cast in Netflix’s New Jane Austen Adaptation

Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame has joined the cast of the Netflix Jane Austen adaptation of Persuasion. You loved him in Crazy Rich Asians and liked him a lot in Last Christmas (which had a smaller box-office take than Crazy Rich Asians) and he’s now returning to the movies in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. Handsome heartthrob Henry Golding has signed on to play opposite Dakota Johnson in the new Netflix picture. However, he won’t be playing the romantic leading role. He’ll be playing a much more complex character as a matter of fact.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Yasuke: East Meets West Goes Behind the Scenes of Netflix Anime

In honor of the release of anime Yasuke, Netflix drops a stunning behind-the-scenes featurette "Yasuke: East Meets West" on YouTube, a combination of beautiful visuals, sounds, and the promise of a good story waiting to be told. In the video, the minds behind the project's story, visuals, and music discuss the story, the process, as well as their goals and experience while creating this anime.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Lupin part 2 releases first trailer as Netflix confirms premiere date

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin part 2 along with confirming when the second instalment will hit the streaming service. The first half of the series dropped on Netflix on January 8 and was reportedly viewed by 70 million households in the first four weeks, making it the streamer's most-watched original show of 2021.
TV Seriesdisneydining.com

New Trailer Released for Disney+ “Monsters at Work” Series

Get the popcorn ready because July is going to be a great month for Disney+! We’re looking forward to a Disney+ Original Series that is scheduled to be available for streaming on July 2. Disney+ has released a new trailer… making the wait even more difficult for us Monster fans! Check it out below.
ComicsNintendo Life

Editor On Netflix's Castlevania Discusses The Potential For A Legend Of Zelda Anime

There have been plenty of rumours and mumblings over the past few years suggesting that The Legend of Zelda might end up getting its very own TV series – remember the live-action Netflix show that was going to be like a friendlier Game of Thrones? – but no such thing has materialised. That live-action project was reportedly canned by Nintendo after it leaked, seemingly putting the gaming giant off the idea of TV adaptations entirely, but things have changed since then.
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

'Ragnarok' Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Netflix's Thor

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly anticipated Season 2 of Ragnarok, which is a take on Thor and the Norse Mythology. The trailer teases that for the second season, David Stakston's Magne might not be alone and could have some help. Watch below. "What do you do when...
TV Series/Film

The End is Nigh: Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ Series is Wrapping Up, and You Need to Watch It

The animated video game adaptation of Castlevania has seen remarkable success. As one of Netflix’s early original animated shows (it premiered in 2017), this series can be considered a milestone in the growing presence of narrative-driven, sophisticated adult animated projects that have emerged over the past few years. It’s hard not to look at Blood of Zeus, also animated by the Austin-based Powerhouse Animation Studios, or the recent video game-based Dota: Dragon’s Blood and see its influence. Created and written by Warren Ellis, this dark fantasy series has acquired a reputation as one of the few video game-inspired projects to stick its landing.
Comicsmyanimelist.net

Netflix's 'Eden' Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast, Key Visual

Netflix Japan revealed additional cast members, a key visual (pictured), and a second trailer for the original anime series Eden on Wednesday. The four-episode sci-fi adventure series will debut worldwide exclusively on Netflix on May 27. Cast:. S566: Tarusuke Shingaki (Noblesse) Zurich: Yuuki Kuwahara (Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou) Geneve:...
TV & Videossciencefiction.com

10 New Images From Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Miniseries

Later this year, Netflix will bring another old-school cartoon property back to live with their 5-part miniseries ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation,’ spearheaded by long-time pop-culture creator Kevin Smith. Serving as the showrunner and executive producer, Smith is joined by behind-the-scenes talent from the original ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ series, including Frederick Soulie as an executive producer and Susan Cordin as a producer. Longtime Smith co-collaborator Marc Bernardin serves as one of the writers, and the series’ music is composed by Bear McCreary.