Netflix's Animated Adaptation of the Filipino Hit Comic Trese Summons Its First Blood-Soaked Trailer
It's been quite a while since Netflix first announced it'd be making an anime-inspired adaptation of the action-horror comic Trese at its See What's Next Asia event in 2018. Honestly, it's weird that it took the series, created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, that long to make a development deal given how popular and how many awards Trese has racked up since it began in 2005. However, thanks to this first trailer for the animated series, it looks like that time has been well spent.