Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be primarily above 11000 feet, but may drop down to 10500 feet at times with heavy wet snow possible on Wolf Creek Pass during more intense snow bursts this afternoon and evening.