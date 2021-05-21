Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KENNEBEC...SOUTHERN OXFORD...ANDROSCOGGIN...CUMBERLAND...NORTHWESTERN SAGADAHOC AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 1251 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Livermore Falls to 12 miles southeast of Bethel to 12 miles east of Pinkham Notch. Movement was south at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Brunswick, Westbrook, Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Mechanic Falls, Bethel, Naples, Turner, Topsham, Cumberland, Gorham, Falmouth, Freeport, Gray, Jay, Litchfield, Livermore Falls and Dixfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 38 and 42. Interstate 95 between mile markers 54 and 95. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If you are on or near lakes, get out of the water and prepare for strong wind gusts with winds shifting out of the north behind the showers. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.