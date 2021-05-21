newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

SURVEY: 2021 Maryland Blue Crab Population Shows Healthy Female Abundance

By William Smink
foxbaltimore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESAPEAKE BAY, MD (WBFF) - The 2021 results showed that the spawning age female abundance increased from 141 million spawning age female crabs in 2020 to 158 million spawning age female crabs. This year’s survey estimate is above the long-term average of 126 million spawning age female crabs. “Protecting spawning...

