Dressing for the summer always has its particular challenges. There’s the not-insignificant task of dressing for a 50-degree morning that shifts quickly into an 85-degree scorcher. Then it's a balancing act of dressing well without sacrificing comfort and breathability in the humidity. This summer in particular has its extra stressors, as people emerge from quarantine and begin to travel and interact outside again, safely and vaccinated. If you’re like me and you’ve been staring at your closet in confusion, wondering how you ever got dressed before and how you’re going to pull it together for summer, enter Shiona Turini.