The number of existing homes for sale has dropped to historic lows while builders are ramping up production. More than a quarter—25.7%—of single-family homes for sale during the first quarter were new-construction homes, according to a national analysis of real estate data from Redfin. Let me help you find just the right new construction home and represent you throughout the process from beginning of construction to the end. Remember, the new home builder’s rep at each subdivision represents the builder, NOT you…let me represent you and let the builder pay my commissions.