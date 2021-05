Every year, an estimated 3.3 million dogs need a home in the United States. Dogs quickly become friends and family members, and enrich the lives of 78 million U.S. households. But adopting a dog is a big responsibility, and it's not so much taking in a pet as forging a loving relationship that will last for many years. Before you make the decision to bring a dog into your life, read these tips on finding the right pup for you and understanding what it takes to be a good pet owner.