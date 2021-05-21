Casey Wilson on her new book, her favorite Happy Endings moments, and what she learned from SNL
Casey Wilson will forever be known to many as Penny Hartz from dearly departed ABC sitcom Happy Endings. But since that show’s debut 10 years ago (and cancellation in 2013), Wilson’s career has expanded with a variety of projects. She’s currently starring in Black Monday, the Showtime comedy series about the 1987 stock market crash, which is produced by her husband, David Caspe. On the podcast front, she’s about to release The Shrink Next Door, and recently returned to the long-running Bitch Sesh, where she and actor Danielle Schneider discuss reality shows.tv.avclub.com