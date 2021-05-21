Casey Wilson on her new book, her favorite Happy Endings moments, and what she learned from SNL

In the opening line of Casey Wilson's new book, the author brazenly declares, "I am a bed person," which is, for the uninitiated, someone who seeks to conduct any and all business while horizontal, preferably under the covers (although any flat surface, including a bathtub, will do). Being a bed person is not about laziness; rather, it's a celebration of excess. Wilson, 40, will be the first to tell you she has no interest in moderation: Her extravagance provides nearly all her comedic material. "There's a joyless aspect to self-restraint," she says. "And I'm not willing to give up that joy."