Watch a pair of exclusive never-before-seen Supernatural clips, among the last there will ever be

The final episode of Supernatural, a.k.a. the longest-running primetime genre series in TV history, aired back in November, at last concluding the epic story of Sam and Dean Winchester—brothers, monster hunters, consumers of vast quantities of beer and burgers. (Okay, mostly Dean on the latter front.) If you’re one of the many who occasionally gaze forlornly at the TV listings, knowing there will never again be a new encounter with Crowley, or a chance to sing along to “Night Moves” in the duo’s signature 1967 Chevrolet Impala, fret not: Next week brings the release of Supernatural: The Complete Series box set on Blu-ray and DVD, and with it a whole host of bonus material, from deleted scenes to final-season retrospectives to new interviews with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. It even includes behind-the-scenes chats with them from way back before season one even aired, so you can marvel at the fact that they were ever so young, and then turn to your own graying visage in the mirror, wondering where the time went. Oh, right—you spent it watching Supernatural.