newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch a pair of exclusive never-before-seen Supernatural clips, among the last there will ever be

By Alex McLevy
A.V. Club
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final episode of Supernatural, a.k.a. the longest-running primetime genre series in TV history, aired back in November, at last concluding the epic story of Sam and Dean Winchester—brothers, monster hunters, consumers of vast quantities of beer and burgers. (Okay, mostly Dean on the latter front.) If you’re one of the many who occasionally gaze forlornly at the TV listings, knowing there will never again be a new encounter with Crowley, or a chance to sing along to “Night Moves” in the duo’s signature 1967 Chevrolet Impala, fret not: Next week brings the release of Supernatural: The Complete Series box set on Blu-ray and DVD, and with it a whole host of bonus material, from deleted scenes to final-season retrospectives to new interviews with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. It even includes behind-the-scenes chats with them from way back before season one even aired, so you can marvel at the fact that they were ever so young, and then turn to your own graying visage in the mirror, wondering where the time went. Oh, right—you spent it watching Supernatural.

tv.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Jensen Ackles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Clips#Watch Tv#Marvel Tv#Digital Stars#The A V Club#Chevrolet Impala#Exclusive#Behind The Scenes Chats#Tv History#Guest Stars#Deleted Scenes#Monster Hunters#Book#Bonus Material#Brothers#Night Moves#Listings#Supernatural
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

“Chapelwaite”: First Look at EPIX’s Adaptation of Stephen King Prequel Story ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ [Video]

Announced a couple years ago, EPIX is adapting Stephen King‘s prequel story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” published in 1978 and featuring the fictional town King introduced a few years prior in the novel Salem’s Lot. That series is titled “Chapelwaite,” and Vanity Fair brings us a first look today including a gallery of images along with a short 30-second teaser trailer.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's Must-Watch 'Monster' Shakes Up the Courtroom Drama

How you respond to the end of this complicated case will tell you a lot about yourself. Three years after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and a short-lived name change to All Rise, Monster has finally landed on Netflix. Based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1999 novel of the same name, the legal drama shoehorns the viewer into a horrifying, yet all-too-familiar, scenario in which a Black teenager named Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is facing decades in prison while on trial for a crime that he swears he hasn’t committed.
TV Seriesmetafilter.com

Supernatural

A serial killer shape-shifter adopts the likeness of Sam's college buddy to commit a gruesome murder. When the brothers investigate, the being "borrows" Dean's form to continue the killing spree. Dean minds the shapeshifter driving the Impala more than he minds him having his body and mind, heh. Some pretty...
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Watch: Clips From ‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Gag Reel Released

With the Supernatural box sets starting to roll out for the cast and crew (available May 25 for the rest of us plebians), never-before-seen content from season 15 is starting to come to light (see a new deleted scene here). One example of this new content is clips from the...
TV SeriesKTVB

'Supernatural' Bloopers: Watch Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Have a Ball in the Final Season (Exclusive)

It's been several months since Supernatural officially signed off, but the Winchester boys live on -- on DVD!. To celebrate the upcoming release of the season 15 DVD/Blu-ray and complete series box set, both out May 25, ET exclusively premieres a first look at the final blooper reel featuring Jensen Ackles, who filmed a special introduction just for ET (thanks, pal!), and Jared Padalecki at the center of the silliness.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

TV tonight: supernatural thriller The Nevers lands at last

Joss Whedon’s return to television with this Victorian supernatural series may have been marred by the allegations of bullying that recently surfaced, yet the resulting show is still artfully executed by its other cast and crew. We find ourselves in London in 1899, where in the aftermath of a supernatural event, people – mainly women – find themselves with newfound, unusual abilities. Immediately persecuted, widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) set about protecting their kind. Ammar Kalia.
PhotographyComicBook

The Flash: Set Photos Reveal First Look at Impulse

Canada Graphs, one of the most prolific spy photographers stalking the set of Vancouver-based film and TV projects, has dropped a first look at Jordan Fisher in the role of Bart Allen/Impulse. Better yet (for fans who like to be spoiled on this kind of thing, at least), the shot is of Impulse in full costume, goggles and all, in what looks like a fairly comics-accurate take on the look of the character. In the TV version, Bart will be the son, rather than the grandson, of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, and he will be appearing in the show's 150th episode, which will also include appearances by Jay Garrick, Nora West-Allen/XS, and Godspeed.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Supernatural Video: Dean and Sam Toast Castiel and Everyone They've Lost in Extended Deleted Scene

Dean and Sam are taking time to remember their dearly departed loved ones in an extended deleted scene from Supernatural‘s penultimate episode. As viewers may recall, in the original exchange that aired, the Winchesters raised their beers to their fallen comrades with a simple, “To everyone that we’ve lost along the way.” But in this exclusive video from Supernatural: The Complete Series (available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 25 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment), the brothers get specific in a longer version of the scene.
TV SeriesIGN

The Last Hour Review: The Bewitching Supernatural Thriller Explores The Dark Side of Shamanism

Amazon Prime Video gave us access to the first four episodes of The Last Hour, which gives enough details about the narrative, theme, and characters of the series. Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, The Last Hour Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang, and Mandakini Goswami. Amit Kumar also serves as the executive producer alongside Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Solos’ On Amazon Prime Video, An Anthology Series With Futuristic Stories Of People Who Are Alone

Have you ever gone to see a monologist or a one-person show live? Despite the presence of the single actor, it’s compelling because the audience is focused on him or her and the stories they’re about to tell. But they tend to not work on TV, because, with the set pieces and costumes and VFX, people get distracted, and they’re expecting a story with some propulsion. But David Weil, creator of Hunters, has produced a seven-part anthology that’s pretty much nothing but monologues. Does it work this time?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Dylan O'Brien Make A Bold Decision In Flashback Exclusive Clip

We all have those moments in our pasts that we look back on and wonder what on earth we were thinking. That concept is taken to a whole new level in the upcoming thriller Flashback. The film follows Fred (Dylan O’Brien) as he begins having horrific visions of a girl who vanished in high school. The moment that started it all is revealed in a new clip from the movie.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Supernatural's Sam And Eileen Come To A Touching Agreement Before A Dangerous Mission In New Deleted Scene

A television era ended in 2020 with the series finale of Supernatural, closing out a fifteenth and final season that brought Sam and Dean Winchester's fight full circle as they took on their greatest foe of all: God. The good news is that all 327 episodes can now be watched and rewatched, and a deleted scene (seen above) showing Sam and Eileen coming to an agreement before Team Free Will takes off on a dangerous mission from the Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray (available May 25th) proves that there are still more gems to discover from the series.