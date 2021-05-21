Trump to be guest on Bongino's debut episode of radio show

© Greg Nash

Former President Trump is slated to appear on the debut episode of Dan Bongino’s radio show Monday.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One said in a statement on Friday that Trump will join the second hour of the “The Dan Bongino Show,” which will air Monday-Friday from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern.

The announcement of Trump’s appearance was first made Wednesday in a blog post on Bongino’s website.

Cumulus Media announced in March that Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent and conservative radio talk show host, was chosen to take over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show time slot.

Limbaugh, an influential and popular conservative pundit, died at the age of 70 in February after battling stage 4 lung cancer.

The former president had a good relationship with Limbaugh, and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a State of the Union address in February 2020.

The medal came one day after Limbaugh disclosed his lung cancer diagnosis.

Bongino, a stanch Trump supporter, had the former president as a guest on his podcast in late April.

Bongino is also slated to have a weekend show on Fox News, the network announced earlier this month. The show, which will debut June 5, replaces the weekend time slot held by Greg Gutfeld, who’s show recently launched on weeknights.

Fox Nation will also stream “The Dan Bongino Show” starting Tuesday.