newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump to be guest on Bongino's debut episode of radio show

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNB7t_0a76rq3B00
© Greg Nash

Former President Trump is slated to appear on the debut episode of Dan Bongino’s radio show Monday.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One said in a statement on Friday that Trump will join the second hour of the “The Dan Bongino Show,” which will air Monday-Friday from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern.

The announcement of Trump’s appearance was first made Wednesday in a blog post on Bongino’s website.

Cumulus Media announced in March that Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent and conservative radio talk show host, was chosen to take over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show time slot.

Limbaugh, an influential and popular conservative pundit, died at the age of 70 in February after battling stage 4 lung cancer.

The former president had a good relationship with Limbaugh, and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a State of the Union address in February 2020.

The medal came one day after Limbaugh disclosed his lung cancer diagnosis.

Bongino, a stanch Trump supporter, had the former president as a guest on his podcast in late April.

Bongino is also slated to have a weekend show on Fox News, the network announced earlier this month. The show, which will debut June 5, replaces the weekend time slot held by Greg Gutfeld, who’s show recently launched on weeknights.

Fox Nation will also stream “The Dan Bongino Show” starting Tuesday.

View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Dan Bongino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Network#Talk Radio#Show Time#Fox News#Cumulus Media#Westwood One#U S Secret Service#A State Of The Union#Fox Nation#Blog#Weeknights#February#Chosen#Monday Friday#March#Cancer Diagnosis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Talk Show
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Poised To See His Influence Grow, Here’s How Right-Wing Pundit Dan Bongino Dominates On Facebook

Popular podcaster and Fox News pundit Dan Bongino is set to host his first radio show in the time slot previously held by conservative icon Rush Limbaugh this Monday, adding yet another sphere of influence to a man who has become one of social media’s most powerful personalities through his ardent support for former President Donald Trump and searing attacks on Democrats.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

The Dan Bongino Podcast Gets Its Radio Remake Today.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino’s podcast had 117 million downloads in 2020 and Westwood One says he is tracking to surpass that number this year. The network says when views of Bongino’s podcast video on YouTube and Rumble are factored in, his downloads were up 67% for the first quarter of 2021. The data point comes ahead of the Monday (May 24) leap of Bongino’s show from a daily podcast to a syndicated radio show. The program, which will air 12-3pm ET weekdays across 115 affiliates, will debut with former President Donald Trump as its first guest.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

WATCH: Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino Escalate Their Fox News Civil War

Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino's feud has reared its ugly head once again. During a Wednesday night discussion about the escalating violence in Israel-Palestine, Bongino accused Rivera of spreading "misinformation" about Israel and the United States' role in the conflict. However, the policy discussion didn't get very far, as the back-and-forth quickly devolved into a screaming match, complete with schoolyard taunts.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's impact on the Secret Service was 'corrosive'

In her new best-selling book, 'Zero Fail,' Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Reporter Carol Leonnig details the history of the Secret Service, Trump's impact on the agency, and so much more. Leonnig joins MSNBC's Brian Williams to discuss.
TV & VideosNWI.com

Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is creating weekend shows for commentator Dan Bongino and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy starting early next month. Bongino, who has become a popular online personality and commentator, will host a show on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern starting on June 5. As part of a new deal with Fox, the Fox Nation streaming site will also stream Bongino's weekday radio show, which airs at noon, Fox News Media said on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Wehner: Trump's base is 'addicted' to the big lie

Among some Trump fans, “there was a psychological need or longing or craving to believe that Donald Trump won” the election in 2020, Peter Wehner says. They have “news sources feeding that addiction, giving them the information they want, playing into confirmation bias,” he adds.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Dan Bongino

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Dan Bongino" Fox News gives weekend shows to Dan Bongino and Trey Gowdy. Starting the weekend of June 5, Gowdy will host a 7 p. Geraldo Rivera calls Fox News colleague Dan Bongino: "You Son of a B*tch! You Punk!" Wednesday's Hannity...
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

Fox News Will Launch Dan Bongino, Trey Gowdy in New Weekend Programs

Fox News Channel, which has been reworking large parts of its programming schedule in the aftermath of the 2020 election, said it would launch new weekend programs hosted by conservative firebrand Dan Bongino and former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy. Gowdy will host a 7 p.m. program on Sundays while...
Podcast95.3 MNC

Dan Bongino to air weekdays, 12pm – 3pm, starting May 24 on 95.3 MNC

The Dan Bongino Show will premiere on May 24 and will air live, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Bongino is an American conservative radio show host, podcast host, frequent television political commentator, and New York Times-best-selling author whose books include “Life Inside the Bubble,” about his career as a Secret Service agent, “The Fight: A Secret Service Agent’s Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine,” and “Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump.” Bongino was formerly a Secret Service agent from 2006 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations.
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

Dan Bongino to join WOWO program lineup May 24th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The search for someone to fill Rush Limbaugh’s spot on the Newstalk 1190AM/107.9FM WOWO daily schedule is officially over. Federated Media station management announced today that conservative commentator Dan Bongino will step into the 12 pm to 3 pm weekday timeslot starting on May 24th. His first on-air guest will be former U.S. President Donald Trump.
ImmigrationFox News

Dan Bongino: Border crossings continue to surge

This is a rush transcript from "Watters World," April 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Dan Bongino in tonight for Jesse Watters. The crisis at our southern border is now a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher to leave network

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher announced Friday she is leaving the network. Fisher, who has covered the White House since 2019, said on "Special Report" with Bret Baier that her appearance Friday marked “my last live shot on my last day at Fox News, and I’ve had an incredible run.”
POTUSWashington Post

Chris Ruddy and Newsmax went all-in on Trump. Now they might pay a price for it.

One night last month at Mar-a-Lago, Chris Ruddy positioned himself in a familiar spot: right next to Donald Trump. The occasion came just days before a Republican National Committee fundraiser, one of many such events popping up at Trump's Florida properties in his post-presidential life — a time when it has become easier for Ruddy to secure such proximity. During Trump's four years in the White House, aides had grown suspicious of the conservative media entrepreneur's presence and his tendency to bring friends, clients and allies to the private Palm Beach club to make an introduction. At one point, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly went so far as to insist that more-senior White House officials accompany Trump to Mar-a-Lago to temper his interactions with members such as the Palm Beach-based Ruddy, whose Newsmax cable news channel has attempted to challenge Fox News from the right.