newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO: COVID-19 deaths likely two to three times higher than reported

By Nathaniel Weixel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax8eb_0a76rpAS00
© Getty

Global deaths from COVID-19 are likely two to three times higher than countries have officially recorded, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

The total loss of life from the start of the pandemic could be between 6 million to 8 million people, compared to the official figure of 3.4 million people, the WHO said.

The lower figure is likely a reflection of countries underreporting cases and death tolls.

According to the WHO, many countries still lack functioning civil registration and vital statistics systems with the capacity to provide accurate, complete and timely data on births, deaths and causes of death.

Countries also use different processes to test and report COVID-19 deaths, making comparisons difficult, the WHO said.

The WHO estimated the total global excess deaths attributable to COVID-19 in 2020, both directly and indirectly, amounts to at least 3 million.

Excess death is the difference in the total number of deaths in a crisis compared to those expected under normal conditions. COVID-19 excess mortality accounts for both the total number of deaths directly attributed to the virus as well as the indirect impact, such as disruption to essential health services or travel disruptions.

According to the WHO, COVID-19 excess mortality estimates range from 1.3 million to 1.5 million in the Americas, about 60 percent more than the reported 860,000 COVID-19 deaths, to between 1.1 million and 1.2 million in European countries, which is roughly double the official number.

In 2020, countries reported 1.8 million COVID-19-related deaths to the WHO.

To put that into perspective, the WHO said that number would rank COVID-19 within the top 10 of causes of death globally, with only ischemic heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lower respiratory infections and neonatal conditions ranked higher.

View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Who#Total Loss#Health Statistics#Official Statistics#Data Loss#Normal Conditions#Covid 19 Deaths#Global Deaths#Excess Death#Death Tolls#Births#Vital Statistics Systems#Neonatal Conditions#European Countries#Disruption#Crisis#Comparisons#Civil Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthUS News and World Report

S.Africa's COVID-19 Death Toll Much Higher Than Official Tally - Report

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African report into excess deaths over the past year suggests more than 133,000 people in the country have died from COVID-19, far more than the official tally of nearly 55,000. The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has been monitoring excess deaths since May 2020.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Infants and toddlers are almost three times more likely to get seriously ill with Covid than teens - but nearly three quarters of infected children will NEVER develop symptoms like fevers or coughs

The majority of children infected with COVID-19 do not show typical symptoms of the disease, a new study suggests. Researchers who looked at more than 12,300 under-18s found nearly 75 percent of those who test positive don't experience fever, coughing or shortness of breath. Although, only about five percent of...
Public Healthvestnikkavkaza.net

WHO: COVID-19 death tolls are likely a 'significant undercount'

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far. Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total...
Public Healthmycitizensnews.com

State reports COVID cases, deaths among fully vaccinated people

State health officials on May 7 reported 242 people in Connecticut have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the viral disease, including three patients who died. The breakthrough cases represent 0.1% of the more than 1.4 million fully immunized state residents, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

195,000 official deaths and 17m cases: Is India under-reporting its Covid crisis as hospitals run out of oxygen?

Official data on both the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India is probably significantly under-reported, a health expert says. “This is because India’s testing capacity is overwhelmed and there are delays in test results, and not everyone who should ideally be getting tested is being tested,” Anant Bhan toldThe Independent. India is in the throes of a devastating second wave of the pandemic, reporting more than 300,000 cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.Hospitals have reported shortages of beds and medical oxygen and officials have taken to social media to send out desperate pleas for help. The...
WorldNews-Medical.net

Nearly 1 million more deaths relating to COVID-19 occurred in high-income countries

Almost 1 million extra deaths relating to the covid-19 pandemic occurred in 29 high income countries in 2020, finds a study published by The BMJ today. Except for Norway, Denmark and New Zealand, all other countries examined had more deaths than expected in 2020, particularly in men. The five countries with the highest absolute number of excess deaths were the US, UK, Italy, Spain, and Poland.
Public HealthCourthouse News Service

Doubling the Official Count, WHO Links Pandemic to 8 Million Deaths

(CN) — The World Health Organization said on Friday that millions of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic have gone uncounted, meaning the actual death toll from the pandemic could be more than double the 3.4 million deaths so far reported. “Based on the excess mortality estimates produced for...
Public HealthCNBC

WHO says India accounts for 46% of world's new Covid cases, one in four deaths

India accounted for 46% of the new Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Worldwide, 5.7 million new cases were reported last week and more than 93,000 deaths, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report. India reported nearly 2.6 million new cases, a 20% increase on the previous week, and 23,231 deaths.
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: No further Covid-related deaths in NI

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded on Friday, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,152. Friday's figures also show that 84 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

As official toll mounts, true Covid death figure elusive

While the official number of deaths from Covid-19 has topped 3.4 million globally, experts say this is undoubtedly an underestimate. But by how much? And how can we know the true death toll of the pandemic? Scientists are working tirelessly to try to find an answer to that question, which if found would be crucial in evaluating the historic impact of Covid-19 -- not to mention lessons to learn for the next global killer. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that an estimated 6-8 million people were likely to have died due to Covid-19.