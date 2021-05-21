Cincinnati Man Wrecks Airplane at Fayette County Airport

On Thursday evening, May 20, 2021, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an aircraft mishap at the Fayette County Airport on Old State Route 38. The incident was reported at 7:56 p.m.

The pilot, identified as Justin T. Fry, 38, of Cincinnati, Ohio, skidded off the runway after he was maneuvering the aircraft. His 1972 Piper PA 28-140 hit a ditch and spun, eventually coming to rest in a grassy area adjacent to the runway.

Adena-Fayette Medical Center treated Fry for minor injuries he sustained in the accident.

In collaboration with the FAA and NTSB, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office has dispatched crash reconstruction personnel to the scene to investigate the mishap.

Currently, there is no indication of what caused the accident. As investigators returned Friday morning to continue their investigation during daylight hours, the aircraft remained at the scene overnight.