It’s been 614 days since the BlueClaws last played a baseball game at FirstEnergy Park and there’s been a few changes. First the team has a new name as they are now the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to reflect their close ties with all the communities in Ocean and Monmouth County. As part of a restructuring of minor league baseball the BlueClaws no longer play as a low-Class A affiliate in the South Atlantic League but are now in a more geographically-friendly High-A league. While they remain affiliated with the Phillies the BlueClaws will play most of their games against teams from Aberdeen, MD (Orioles), Brooklyn, NY (Mets), Hudson Valley, NY (Yankees) and Wilmington, DE (Nationals).