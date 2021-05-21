2021 LSA Scholarship Awarded to South Lafourche High School Graduate
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced South Lafourche High School graduate Joshua Scioneaux has been awarded the 2021 Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship for Lafourche Parish. Scioneaux will receive the $500 scholarship to assist him with expenses as he plans to pursue a degree in nursing from Nicholls State University. On his application, Scioneaux expressed plans to become a certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.www.houmatimes.com