Lafourche Parish, LA

2021 LSA Scholarship Awarded to South Lafourche High School Graduate

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced South Lafourche High School graduate Joshua Scioneaux has been awarded the 2021 Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship for Lafourche Parish. Scioneaux will receive the $500 scholarship to assist him with expenses as he plans to pursue a degree in nursing from Nicholls State University. On his application, Scioneaux expressed plans to become a certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

