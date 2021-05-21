2021 LSA Scholarship Awarded to South Lafourche High School Graduate

The Bayou Region area was represented well in the Louisiana Bass Nation High School State Championship at Doiron’s Landing in Morgan City this past weekend. Levi Thibodaux and Holden Delatte, one of the Lafourche Bassmasters teams, finished third out of over 100 teams. They hauled in a total of 27.82 pounds. With their win in the East Division tournament in Manchac in April, the two qualified for the national tournament in Tennessee later this year.