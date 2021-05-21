Single Vehicle Accident With Injuries
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. 1200th Street, 1/2 mile south of 1000th Avenue, Watson Township. Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was travelling north on 1200th Street. The driver advised that she lost control of Unit 1, slid off the side of the road, overcorrected, caused the vehicle to flip 3 times and landing on the vehicle passenger side.www.effinghamradio.com