newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Single Vehicle Accident With Injuries

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. 1200th Street, 1/2 mile south of 1000th Avenue, Watson Township. Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was travelling north on 1200th Street. The driver advised that she lost control of Unit 1, slid off the side of the road, overcorrected, caused the vehicle to flip 3 times and landing on the vehicle passenger side.

www.effinghamradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Traffic Police#Traffic Control#Chicago Police#Crash#Unit#1000th Avenue#Lost Control#Chicago Preliminary#Watson Township#Court#1200th Street#Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...