The saying, “Time is brain,” emphasizes the importance of knowing the warning signs of a stroke and the need to get immediate medical care. “Strokes need specialized attention right away,” said Mouhammad Jumma, MD, Medical Director, ProMedica Stroke Network. “That’s why we created the ProMedica Stroke Network, led by ProMedica Toledo Hospital, the area’s first comprehensive stroke center. This collaborative care team supports 12 regional ProMedica sites and 21 area hospitals across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. This enables us to use technology to help deliver more brain-saving care to more areas. Patients get the immediate care they need in their local emergency room because it is connected to a stroke intervention team.”