New survey a ‘first step’ to dismantling anti-Black racism, says researcher

By Evelyn Blackwell
worldnewsera.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven in 10 Black Canadians have experienced racism on a regular or occasional basis, suggests a preliminary study that experts are calling a “first step” toward dismantling systemic discrimination. Researchers at York University released early findings Friday from a national survey examining how Black Canadians experience race and racism across...

Minoritiessouthorange.org

DEI Anti-Asian Racism Training

Time: 10:30am - 12:00pm EDT Repeats monthly (to Dec 17) Location: Virtual Join members from the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee for an interactive workshop on anti-Asian racism and explore history, race, bias, and identity. Develop strategies and learn more about campus resources that can help you become an upstander and ally. The DEI Anti-Asian Racism Training will help participants learn more about anti-Asian racism, how racism manifests itself, and what it means to be an anti-racist. This interactive workshop will help participants explore Asian history, race, bias, and identity. Attendees will develop strategies and learn more about campus resources to help them become upstanders and allies. Join on your computer or mobile app, see link to register Or call in (audio only) +1 908-512-7307,,460554027# United States, Elizabeth Phone Conference ID: 460 554 027# Find a local number | Reset PIN.
Minoritiesthefreepress.ca

7 in 10 Black Canadians experience racism on regular, occasional basis: survey

Seven in 10 Black Canadians have experienced racism on a regular or occasional basis, suggests a preliminary study that experts are calling a “first step” toward dismantling systemic discrimination. Researchers at York University released early findings Friday from a national survey examining how Black Canadians experience race and racism across...
MinoritiesBirmingham Star

Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'

Last month a 14-year-old Black student at an Edmonton school was the victim of an attack. In a video, several boys physically attack the student and call him the N-word. The incident left the boy in hospital with a concussion. The assault on the student was clearly a racist act, something community members and his family underscored.
Minoritiescreightontoday.com

Committee on the Status of Women Shares Anti-Racism Statement

The All-University Committee on the Status of Women has crafted an Anti-Racism statement that reflects its work and commitment to diversity and inclusion. CSW assures equal consideration be given to women in all phases of University operation, and creates an environment equally supportive of achievement by both men and women. It shall endeavor to ensure full participation and encouragement of contributions from women in pursuing the overall goals of the University. It is led by Sangeetha Kumar, Chair; Sabrina Danielsen, Vice Chair; Stephanie Hooten, Treasurer; and Charise Alexander Adams, Secretary.
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

Conversations on Race to present on anti-racism skills

The Abbot Public Library and the Marblehead Racial Justice Team will host Continuing Conversations on Race, presenting "Learn How to Develop Anti-Racism Skills" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 17 via Zoom. One of the challenges of anti-racism and anti-oppression work is labeling people and behavior as racist and anti-racist,...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Why anti-racism work is library work

The Oak Park Public Library is on an anti-racism journey. This includes working with a local consultant and implementing a new anti-racism strategic plan. Why are we doing this? Because as your public library, we value all people. We value providing a welcoming space for everyone. We know you value this too. Because as we continue to ask “What kind of community do you want to live in?” you continue to tell us: A community that’s kind. Accepting. Inclusive. One where anti-racism practices are making a difference in people’s lives.
MinoritiesLong Beach Press-Telegram

Systemic racism impacts Asian Americans as well

In the past year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asians. But the mass shooting of Asian women in Atlanta, the fatal attack on Vicha Ratanapakdee, the slashing of Noel Quintana’s face with a knife on a subway, the many attacks on our Asian elders – these anti-immigrant and anti-Asian sentiments are nothing new. These tragic events are reminiscent of the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, the Chinese American brutally murdered by two former auto workers who blamed Japanese auto companies for the loss of their jobs.
Minoritiescsusmchronicle.com

Students discuss anti-Blackness in the Latinx community

The [email protected] Center and Black Students Center collaborated on “Anti-Blackness in the Latinx Community” on April 29, a Zoom conversation about colorism and racism in Hispanic culture. According to the PowerPoint presented by staff from the [email protected] Center, anti-Blackness is defined as, “resistant or antagonistic against values and...
MinoritiesGenomeWeb

AMA Announces Anti-Racism Effort

The American Medical Association has released a plan to tackle systemic racism within the group itself and the wider medical establishment, according to the Associated Press. As doctors in the US are predominantly white, the AP notes that so too is the AMA membership, which tallies in at about 270,000 members or about a quarter of US doctors. It adds that the organization in recent years has acknowledged its racist past, including its role in fighting against hospital desegregation.
Minoritiessaportareport.com

Anti-Racism in Early Childhood Education, Part II

“Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.” – James Baldwin. Our nation continues to grapple with racism or the unfair treatment of people of a different race. Over the last month, we saw the serving of food to white children in a childcare center while the black children watched and waited. We learned about the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. We watched the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd and the indictment of the suspects in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death.
Minoritiesmissiontimescourier.com

Guest editorial: The church’s role in dismantling racism

As a boy, I vividly remember a painting of Jesus displayed front and center in our church just behind the pulpit. It was a reproduction of the “Head of Christ” portrait by Warner Sallman. One could not help but glance over the pastor’s shoulder as he preached and observe a blue-eyed Jesus gazing up to heaven, light streaming into his dark-blonde hair. This image of Jesus has shaped the faith of generations of Christians in ways both subtle and profound.
Fullerton, CAfullerton.edu

Anti-Racism Journey Requires Having an Open Mind

My journey to anti-racism started at a young age. I was taught to treat everyone with fairness, equality, and love. And most importantly, be proud of my Black heritage. My parents also taught me that I was not better than anyone because of my skin color, nor was I inferior.
Minoritiesdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: International Accountability is Critical to Dismantling Systemic Racism and Police Brutality Domestically

A robust international accountability mechanism would further support and complement, not undermine, efforts to dismantle systemic racism in the United States. This month marks a year since George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police, which outraged the world and sparked unprecedented domestic and global protests calling for racial justice and transformative change. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict should have been an inevitable accountability measure, yet even though the horrible display of brutality was caught on camera in broad daylight, the outcome was far from guaranteed. The uncertainty leading up to the verdict illustrates the normalization of impunity for police in the criminal legal system.
Minoritiesmeadowlakenow.com

Indigenous professor leaving University of Saskatchewan over racism concerns

A University of Saskatchewan faculty member says he is leaving his job because of racism and discrimination. Jaris Swidrovich, recognized as Canada’s first Indigenous doctor of pharmacy and the only self-identified Indigenous faculty member in pharmacy in Canada, is resigning from his position as an assistant professor with the College of Pharmacy and Nutrition.
Fairbanks, AKuaf.edu

Shine a Light: EJ David on anti-Asian racism

EJ David will present “The Complexities of Anti-Asian Racism” Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. The talk is part of the Shine a Light speaker series. Recent events have put a spotlight on anti-Asian racism, seemingly surprising many people and revealing how society has forgotten Asian Americans and made them invisible. This presentation will discuss some important nuances to anti-Asian racism and its mental health implications.