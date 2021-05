In a wild 5A baseball quarterfinal, Greenwood hung on for a 5-4 win against Batesville on Friday night in Jonesboro. The Bulldogs (20-10) broke a 2-all score in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk from Hunter Houston, scoring Luke Brewer. They added two more runs when Andrew Elliott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by an RBI single from Dylan Strozier.