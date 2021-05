Although it doesn’t feel like it in many parts of the country, summer is on its way and with that, summer running. While you may not have to battle the cold, harsh conditions of the winter during the summer months, you do have to deal with the heat, which presents its own set of challenges. Heatstroke, while not the most common problem experienced by runners, can be a risk associated with running in hot conditions. The medical team at the Boston Marathon recently published a study on heatstroke among the race’s participants, shedding some light on who is more susceptible to heat illness.