Scottsbluff, NE

Convicted Scottsbluff Murder Loses Latest Appeal

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Scottsbluff man serving life in prison for the stabbing death of his girlfriend has lost his latest appeal with the Nebraska Supreme Court. Lucio Munoz had appealed his denial of postconviction of relief that came without an evidentiary hearing. He claimed his counsel was ineffective for failure to investigate witnesses; make an alibi defense; present expert witness testimony and move to exclude statements at the start of the trial.

