Congress & Courts

Senator Fedor recognizes local teachers

pointandshoreland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Teresa Fedor presented two teachers from Oregon City Schools with a resolution honoring Teacher Appreciation Day during a Senate session. “While this resolution only recognizes Teacher Appreciation Day, I believe teachers deserve appreciation every day for the tremendous work they do to educate our children,” Senator Fedor said.

www.pointandshoreland.com
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Person
Teresa Fedor
#State Senator#School Teachers#Us Senator#State Schools#High School Students#Clay High School#Senator Fedor#Teacher Appreciation Day#Remarkable Teachers#Ms Amstutz#Oregon City Schools#The Senate#Mr Shaffer#Chosen#Biology#Toledo Residents#People#Humor
