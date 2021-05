Last August, the K-pop superstars BTS came out with “Dynamite,” their first English-language single. It promptly debuted at #1 in the US, giving the boy band their first American chart-topper. Since then, BTS have marauded all over the charts, scoring two more #1 singles — including one, “Life Goes On,” that became the first-ever Korean-language song to top the Billboard Hot 100. It’s clear that BTS don’t need to sing in English to achieve full global dominance. But they’re doing it anyway! Today, the group released “Butter,” their second English-language single.