CBS, which unveiled its fall schedule this morning, is a network that likes the traditional development process and pilot season. Covid obviously threw a spanner in the works over the last 14 months, spurring the network to order dramas such as The Equalizer and Clarice straight-to-series. While President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl expects this trend towards year-round development to continue in some ways, he also expects things to go back to normal over the next twelve months.