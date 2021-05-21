'All I Know So Far' Co-Editor on Assembling Pink's Path to Wembly Stadium

The woman who sang “Get The Party Started” isn’t doing much partying these days. P!nk, née Alecia Beth Moore, may still be thrilling audiences worldwide with performances of that now 21-year-old hit (or was prior to COVID, anyway), but offstage, her life is more domestic, less plagued by hangovers that come from too little sleep and too many shots. Married to ex-motocross racer Carey Hart and mother to two young children, P!nk spends her time in between rehearsals and performances for her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour dealing with the mundane matters of family. Changing diapers, coordinating schedules, managing kid-friendly outings, and trying to make the constant movement of life on the road still feel like home all command nearly as much time and energy as she puts into her famously spectacle-heavy live shows. She may strap into a harness and go flying hundreds of feet in the air while singing to stadiums full of people, but the rest of her life looks awfully similar to that of any working parent with a high-powered, time-consuming job—albeit one that comes with a private jet and coterie of assistants and employees.