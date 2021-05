BRISTOL - The winning streak is up to 14 games for the St. Paul baseball team behind a 16 hit performance to beat Naugatuck 10-0 in six innings. Everyone who batted for the Falcons picked up at least one hit today with five players notching at least two hits, as the team stayed for another day during this unbeaten streak. Junior shortstop Ryan Daniels drove in five of his team’s runs as part of his three-hit day that also featured a pair of home runs he blasted to center field. Daniels now has 14 long balls on the year.