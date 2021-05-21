High Country Baking: Raspberry almond bars

In pre-pandemic years, my husband and I often hiked in western Europe in the summertime. The hikes were glorious but, for me, the bakeries we encountered along the way were just as memorable. The pastries were delicious, and these little bars remind me of them. Almonds and raspberry jam, a common combination throughout the countries we visited, provide sweetness and flavor. But the crust and crumbly topping are the stars of this gem. Made with a dough that combines egg yolks, vanilla and lots of butter, it’s beautifully rich yet wonderfully delicate.