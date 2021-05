The NBA regular season is almost over but there is still a lot to play for given the play-in games. Voters will have a hard time deciding All-NBA teams this year, but it seems all of the major awards are decided based on BetMGM odds. In a shortened season, durability was a big factor for the awards. We saw some take a hit because they missed a few weeks, but there really should be no complaints about those likely to win. There were some battles between players like Embiid and Jokic for MVP and Ben Simmons or Rudy Gobert for DPOY. Odds have all but finalized who will be taking home the hardware this season.