Is Leslie Charleson Actually Leaving General Hospital?

As the longest-running cast member on "General Hospital," Leslie Charleson has definitely made her mark on the ABC soap opera. Charleson first appeared on the series on August 17, 1977 as Monica Quartermaine, at a time when "General Hospital” wasn't doing well with ratings and was on the verge of being canceled (soapoperanews.net). Thankfully, the cancellation never happened, and in 2021, "General Hospital" has been on the air for 58 years (History). Over the years, "General Hospital" has featured appearances from James Franco, Mark Hamill, and even Elizabeth Taylor back in 1981. As for Monica, the Chief of Staff at General Hospital and the owner of the Quartermaine mansion, she's been a huge factor in the show's success.