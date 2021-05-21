Belmont fire log: May 15-19

8:48 p.m.: Personnel responded to a gas leak on Brighton Street. Upon arrival, Car 3 assumed command of the incident and companies investigated. The homeowner reported leaving the knob to her stove top range on by accident before leaving her house. Upon her return she smelled the odor of gas, opened her windows to vent the odor, and called the fire department. Odor was present in the home, both companies utilized their combustible gas indicators and normal readings were displayed throughout. The homeowner will replace aging smoke alarms on each level of her home.