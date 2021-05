Each week the Herkimer County Office for the Aging posts our thermometer that we created to track the number of COVD-19 vaccinations in Herkimer County. We would like to thank all those who have been vaccinated and encourage others who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated. We understand that some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated and we understand their apprehension. Information is the key to helping people understand what is in the vaccine and how it works. If you have been vaccinated please share your vaccination experience with someone who has not been vaccinated.