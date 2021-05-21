newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Singers can’t perform for you in person – but they can on YouTube

By Gayle Worland
madison
 3 days ago

The Wisconsin Singers typically perform for more than 50,000 people a year. But in 2020-21, live shows on stage were impossible. So instead of doing an in-person show this year, the popular music-and-dance ensemble has produced a video grounded in a time we can all relate to – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison, WItonemadison.com

Make it a hot Soggy summer with this cursed T-shirt

Sales of this cutting-edge fashion item will benefit Tone Madison's independent journalism. I did not set out to draw an unflattering portrait of former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. It just sort of happened, during a fast-paced online drawing workshop that illustrator Rachal Duggan hosted last week to benefit Tone Madison. Rachal didn't give us a name up front, but instead gave us descriptions of facial features, and workshop participants began putting it together, police-sketch style. I had my suspicions that Rachal was describing our beloved Soggy, but was not certain until she told us to draw that mustache, in all its salt-and-pepper virility.
Madison, WIisthmus.com

A decade of brilliance!

As of this month it has been 10 years since my first Citizen Dave blog. Since then I figure that, conservatively, I’ve written about a half-million words. And some of those words have, in fact, been conservative. If there’s any niche I try to fill in the world of Madison commentary it’s that of “unpredictable.” The last thing I want to be is a dyed-in-the-wool partisan or a rock-ribbed ideologue. Don’t get me wrong. I’d still be identified as a liberal over most of the landmass of the United States and I’d be a Marxist in Oklahoma. But in these parts, I suppose “moderate” sums it up best.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County, WInbc15.com

Yellow-billed cuckoo released into the wild

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A yellow-billed cuckoo is now in the wild after nearly a year of being nursed back to health. The bird was released Saturday in Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park. The Dane County Humane Society says donors raised more than $3,000 to feed the bird, which the group believes was hit by a car.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

SSM Health: Practicing mindfulness with children is also important

MADISON, Wis. — Take a look around, a deep breath, and pause for a moment to capture how you feel and what’s causing that emotion. Mindfulness is often an intentional way to refocus our feelings, but SSM Health Psychologist Kathleen Hipke says it’s important to work through with our kids, too.