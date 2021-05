Want to teach your pup to talk? Grab Christina Hunger's book, How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog. Technically, Stella didn't come out with a book, but it is all about her and owner Christina Hunger. The duo became well known on the Internet in 2019 for videos of Stella communicating with Hunger using communication devices. Her online videos gained many people's attention on social media, and many dog owners wanted to know how they could replicate the method with their own pups.