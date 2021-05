Well, they can’t all be like the first leg against Club America. The Portland Timbers went down to Frisco, TX to play FC Dallas, and left with a 4-1 smacking. Dallas scored early and often, notching their first goal in the second minute, following up with their second goal 12 minutes later. They scored a third off a corner kick right before halftime, and the Timbers were out of the game before ever really being in it. They managed to claw a goal back in the second half via Eryk Williamson, but they never really got within touching distance, and when Dallas added a fourth late one,