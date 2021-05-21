newsbreak-logo
Abandoned panga boat found on San Diego's Mission Beach

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — An empty panga boat has been found abandoned on San Diego’s Mission Beach. Life jackets were found in the boat and on the sand early Friday morning. Pangas are a type of outboard-powered open boat favored by smugglers trying to skirt the U.S.-Mexico land border. On Thursday, one person was killed and others were injured when a panga apparently attempted to smuggle migrants ashore at San Diego’s La Jolla coast.

