Hair Care

'The Braid Up': How to Create This Stitch Bun for Summer

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFact: As we venture into the warmer months, you're going to need a style that's low-maintenance, doesn't feel too heavy, and works with your cute summer wardrobe. Cue this week's look on The Braid Up. This style falls far from messy bun territory—IMO, the cute stitch braid makes it look so cool and intentional—and it's basically about to become your new favorite top knot. So if you've been looking for a new protective style to add to your summer rotation, you've come to the right place. Watch the video above to see how Stasha M. Harris brings this braided bun to life.

www.cosmopolitan.com
