Why you shouldn’t let your dog eat too many cicadas

“My cat isn’t eating — what do I do?” It’s a common question that many cat owners may face at some point. Cats can be finicky, and changes in diet or even being bored with the same old food can prompt them to eat less or not eat at all. While it’s always important to rule out potential health issues that could be causing the change, there are also plenty of ways that you can jumpstart your cat’s appetite. Understanding what to do if your cat is not eating can help you decide what’s best for your cat, whether that’s a trip to the vet or a few changes in his food and how you’re feeding him.