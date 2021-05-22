newsbreak-logo
Lille on the brink of Ligue 1 glory, Serie A's three-way fight and what to watch around Europe

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

It’s not just the Premier League which is fast approaching the final day of the season.

All over Europe, the top leagues are preparing for a weekend of drama at the top and the bottom, with two of the top titles still to claim and a host of European and relegation spots to sort, too.

AC Milan ’s fall from the top of the table in Serie A could yet take them outside of the Champions League spots at the last breath - but if they are to be in, it could be fellow Italian giants Juventus who miss out.

Above all else, though, it will be all eyes on two clubs who have fought the odds, the finances and their far bigger rivals all season long - and now stand on the cusp of immortality.

Here are all the storylines to watch from the Bundesliga , Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1 on the final weekend of 2020/21.

Two teams, two titles, two games to win

There are permutations and other options, sure, but the basic message to both Atletico Madrid and Lille is: win your final match, and win the league.

That’s all either side must worry about, with Atleti top of LaLiga, two points clear of Real Madrid, and LOSC holding just a one-point advantage over Paris Saint-Germain. Both the chasing clubs are the richest in the league and the reigning champions, so it would be a real achievement - even an upset in Ligue 1 - if both clubs see it through.

In Spain it will all be wrapped up on Saturday evening. Atleti kick-off at 5pm (BST) - along with seven other matches - and if they win at Real Valladolid, they are champions for the first time since 2014.

The one sticking point is that Valladolid themselves need a win to have a hope of avoiding relegation, coming into this fixture two points from safety in 19th.

In terms of the maths and permutations, what Atletico must do is match or better Real’s result at home to Villarreal; a Real win and Atletico draw leaves them level on points, but with Zindine Zidane’s side taking the title on head-to-head results.

Over in France, it’s Sunday evening, 8pm (BST) kick-off for Lille at mid-table Angers who have nothing to play for. It’s straight-forward for Cristophe Galtier’s side in that PSG’s goal difference is far superior, so they must keep the one-point buffer intact.

Lille have won the league championship just once since 1954, that coming in 2011.

The Champions League place chase

Serie A’s title fight is long since done, but the top-four race has gone down to the final day: Atalanta are in thanks to their head-to-head record over Juventus, but three teams - Juve, Napoli and AC Milan - are desperate to join them and title-winners Inter.

There are of course only two spots free, and Atalanta host Milan at 7:45pm (BST) on Sunday in the game which could dictate everything. Napoli, home to Verona, should win. Juve, away to Bologna, should win.

But a Milan win with the above combination leaves Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo and the gang outside Europe’s elite on head-to-head - an embarrassing failure to even think about for one of the three clubs desperately clinging on to ‘Super League’ status.

Spain and Germany’s Champions League spots are sealed, but in France Monaco hold third, with Lyon looking to pounce if they slip up at the final post.

Last-chance saloon to avoid the drop

Of course, it’s not just silverware and Europe which can lead to devastation or delight. At the other end of the tables in Europe’s top-five leagues, several sides are trying to stay clear of relegation.

It’s over and done with in Italy, but elsewhere play-off spots in France and Germany must be decided as well as those who automatically go down: one in the Bundesliga, two to decide in LaLiga.

Along with Valladolid, Elche are currently in the drop zone in Spain, with Huesca just outside. Two from three will join Eibar in dropping to La Segunda.

Schalke are long gone from the Bundesliga after an abysmal 18 months, but Koln, Werder Bremen or Arminia Bielefeld can all either go straight down too, get one last shot with the relegation play-off spot...or seal safety for another season.

Koln play Schalke at home - a third win in their last five games could complete a remarkable escape.

Finally, while Lille try to win the title, any one of six clubs could end up in the relegation play-off spot in Ligue 1. It’s currently Nantes, but Lorient, Brest, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Reims are all within two points of the Canaries, who have won their last four matches in another stirring late-season revival.

One more weekend, so much at stake - it’ll all be over by Sunday evening.

Soccerliveonscore.com

Handanovic equals Zenga’s Nerazzurri appearance record in Serie A

Inter fell to their third Serie A defeat of the season against Juventus following an eventful and controversial affair. For the first time since Opta started collecting such data in 2004/05, three penalties were awarded in a Serie A fixture between the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri. One of these was saved by Handanovic (although Ronaldo, who had taken the spot-kick, scored on the rebound) and the other two were converted by Lukaku and Cuadrado.
Soccerpunditfeed.com

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction, Betting Odds and Free Tips (16/05/2021)

Lille will decide their Ligue 1 title fate on Sunday when they host Saint-Etienne. We expect a tricky fixture for the high-flying hosts. More details for this fixture in our comprehensive analysis and predictions. Our Top Three Tips for Lille vs Saint-Etienne. Our Ligue 1 predictions are bias-free and based...
SoccerYardbarker

Juve’s Champions League hopes are very much alive

AC Milan have opened the door for Juventus to claim a Champions League spot after they failed to cement their place in the top-four yesterday evening. A win over Cagliari yesterday in Serie A would have been enough to make it impossible for the Old Lady to leapfrog them in the table, and they will now be at risk of falling out of the top four.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Quick Tips: What bets are we placing?

There is a lot of action in the world of football today, with action in the Serie A, LaLiga, and the English Premier League, and here are our simple bets!. The Reds will be in a buoyant mood after their 4-2 success at Old Trafford which keeps their top-four dream very much alive. Relegated West Brom have little to play for but pride. The Baggies are winless in four games (D2, L2), with both defeats seeing them lose the first half by 2+ unanswered goals, while Liverpool is unbeaten in seven and should claim a priceless three points here.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester City Transfers: Price of signing Boubakary Soumaré revealed

Leicester City is extremely close to complete its first signing of the summer in Boubakary Soumaré. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano sheds some light on the subject. The Foxes are on the verge of signing the young talented LOSC Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré. The Frenchman’s name was associated with Leicester City for the longest period. The youngster plays as a defensive midfielder but is also adaptable in a box-to-box central midfielder role.
UEFAsempremilan.com

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Rossoneri freeze under the San Siro lights and fail to secure top four

AC Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
Premier LeagueSportsBook Review

Premier League, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 Best Bets for the Weekend

Premier League, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 Soccer odds are now available as we are back with our favorite European expert advice and free betting predictions. Read on for this week’s most favorable soccer betting picks, football analysis & free betting advice. West Ham United FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion...
UEFAYardbarker

Milan face worst opponent at the worst time but the cycle could close where it all began

AC Milan now face an uphill battle to secure a top four spot after a damaging 0-0 draw at home against Cagliari last night. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes (via MilanNews), the match against Atalanta will be a real mountain to climb and the Rossoneri will have to win a place in the Champions League by facing their most feared opponent, the only one they have not been able to beat during the management of Pioli.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Dalot insists Milan are ‘not happy’ after Cagliari draw and pledges response: “We played badly”

Diogo Dalot has admitted he and his AC Milan team-mates are disappointed with their performance against Cagliari but pledged to come out fighting next Sunday against Atalanta. Milan missed out on the chance to secure a return to the Champions League after seven long years as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Cagliari. A simple victory over the 16th-placed team would have assured Milan of a top four finish, but they could not find the imagination needed to break down the away side.
UEFAsempremilan.com

A 15-game winning streak and Pioli’s main victim: All the key stats ahead of Milan vs. Cagliari

AC Milan head into their final home game of the season knowing a win is enough for a top four finish, and they face one of their favoured opponents in Cagliari. Milan are one step closer to Champions League qualification after the wins against Juventus and Torino, able to secure their return with a win against the visitors from Sardinia. The Rossoneri are in great form after snatching six points from Turin in just a few days, with an aggregate score of 10-0.
Soccersempremilan.com

Official: Milan vs. Cagliari starting XIs – one change from Torino win; visitors avoid rotating

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has made one change to his starting XI to face Cagliari compared to the team that beat Torino 7-0. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal protected by a back four of Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez from right to left. Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie will be the midfield double pivot with Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu as the trident behind Ante Rebic, who will look to build on his 12-minute hat-trick in midweek as the centre-forward in Ibrahimovic’s absence.
Soccersempremilan.com

GdS: Rebic, Leao and Mandzukic battling to start vs. Atalanta – the pros and cons of each

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli must once again choose from three players to step in and be the centre-forward on Sunday against Atalanta, but this time he cannot get it wrong. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out until the end of the season due to a knee injury, Pioli has been left to choose between Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Mario Mandzukic as his replacement for the game against Atalanta, in which the Rossoneri know only a win guarantees them a spot in the top four. La Gazzetta dello Sport have taken note of the pros and cons of each…
Premier LeagueInternet Soccer

Chelsea loses to Leicester City in the FA Cup final

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with the 2020-21 FA Cup final. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 68th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City at Wembley. The goal came in the 63rd minute with Leicester scoring on its only shot on goal. Chelsea put three shots on frame.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Official: Date and time for Milan’s Champions League decider against Atalanta confirmed

It has been confirmed that AC Milan will play Atalanta on Sunday night in what could well be a must-win game to secure a top four place. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s Cagliari side last night at San Siro, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night.
UEFAligue1.com

PSG trophy hopes on line in decisive week

Paris Saint-Germain - Stade de Reims Sunday at 21:00 CET (1900 GMT) After seven Ligue 1 titles in the last eight seasons, could PSG end this campaign without any major trophy? That is the worst-case scenario facing the capital club heading into the last week of this season with two games left for them to haul in Lille either side of the Coupe de France final against AS Monaco at the Stade de France.