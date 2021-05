The Biden administration's decision to waive intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines was met with ebullience from the global health community and an assortment of political leaders. It was a move that's put other developed countries under pressure to follow this lead. Developing nations haven't had the kind of success in their immunization campaigns as wealthier countries due to a lack of underlying medical infrastructure (for instance, the ability to even store large amounts of vaccines at proper temperatures) and a host of logistical problems.