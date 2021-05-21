Conservationist Philippe Cousteau & Mastercard Working to Protect Wildlife

His family name is synonymous with saving the environment. Philippe Cousteau, grandson of the legendary Jacques Cousteau, host of the Emmy-nominated show "Xploration Awesome Planet", and founder of EarthEcho International, joined us to share why he's teaming up with Mastercard and Conservation International. The special campaign will help protect and restore wildlife habitats through a new line of Wildlife Impact Cards. The cards are now available in the U.S. as virtual pre-paid cards, with the full global product line, including debit, credit and pre-paid, rolling out later this year in virtual and eco-friendly formats, addressing the growing consumer passion to protect the environment and animal wildlife.