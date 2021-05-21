newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Conservationist Philippe Cousteau & Mastercard Working to Protect Wildlife

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis family name is synonymous with saving the environment. Philippe Cousteau, grandson of the legendary Jacques Cousteau, host of the Emmy-nominated show "Xploration Awesome Planet", and founder of EarthEcho International, joined us to share why he's teaming up with Mastercard and Conservation International. The special campaign will help protect and restore wildlife habitats through a new line of Wildlife Impact Cards. The cards are now available in the U.S. as virtual pre-paid cards, with the full global product line, including debit, credit and pre-paid, rolling out later this year in virtual and eco-friendly formats, addressing the growing consumer passion to protect the environment and animal wildlife.

katu.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Cousteau
Person
Jacques Cousteau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Mastercard#Earthecho International#Wildlife Impact Cards#Wildlife Habitats#Virtual Pre Paid Cards#Grandson#Awesome#Product Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Burlington, VTWCAX

Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. But research shows human interaction is contributing to their decline. With a bright orange color, wood turtles can live up to 60 years. You might not recognize this reptile. It’s not as common as its relatives, painted...
PetsTrendHunter.com

Wildlife Conservation Fragrances

Scentbird Sanctuary is a new line of fragrances that shares clean products that take inspiration from endangered species and their habitats. The products were created with the intention to bring attention to the animals and the environment, and help to support specific causes. In the brand's new line of fragrances, there's the Red Panda and Amur Leopard, both of which represent species that are at a high risk of extinction. With these wildlife conservation fragrances, the brand is on a mission to support the Red Panda Network and Phoenix Fund respectively.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Mastercard, Conservation International Introduce Wildlife Impact Card Program

Mastercard and Conservation International have debuted the Wildlife Impact Card program, an initiative that lets individuals safeguard wildlife habitats, with the inclusion of those where a number of critically endangered species reside, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. A dollar will be contributed to Conservation International to help...
Animalsgoldrushcam.com

More than $27 Million Announced to Fund the Protection of Migratory Birds Throughout the Americas, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Announces

May 19, 2021 - Twenty-one years ago, the passage of the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act (NMBCA) spurred new opportunities for innovation in bird conservation that continues today. This year, birds and people throughout the Americas will benefit from a new round of projects under the act, totaling more than $27 million in federal grants and matching funds.
Environmentoptimistdaily.com

Leonardo DiCaprio and conservationists launch Galápagos rewilding project

The Galápagos Islands, located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador, are one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, but deforestation, loss of plants and animals, and invasive species have taken a toll on the region. Fortunately, a new conservation initiative spearheaded by Leonardo DiCaprio and other conservationists is helping to restore the island to its natural beauty.
AnimalsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: New rules are needed to protect wildlife

Is it more important to keep a box turtle as a pet — or to help save the species?. Clearly, the answer is the second of those choices. Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources is proposing new regulations on the collecting and keeping of native reptiles and amphibians as pets. Those...
AdvocacyPosted by
KRMG

Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall wins Templeton Prize

Jane Goodall, the conservationist renowned for her expertise on chimpanzees and her globe-spanning advocacy of environmental causes, was named Thursday as this year’s winner of the prestigious Templeton Prize, honoring individuals whose life’s work embodies a fusion of science and spirituality. Goodall, born in London in 1934, traveled to Kenya...
Visual Artoceana.org

Oceana Artsea: Protect Marine Wildlife Through Art!

Artsea is Oceana's first ever digital art contest in the Philippines. The goal of Artsea is to encourage talented artists to convey the need for protecting the ocean through art. Overview. Contest Title: Oceana Artsea. Contest Type: Digital art contest. Theme: We're Part of the Solution #ForNature. Announcement of winners...
Congress & Courtswildlife.org

Bill to protect wildlife from climate change reintroduced

A newly introduced bill aims to protect wildlife and other natural resources from the effects of climate change and the associated increasingly frequent extreme weather events. The Wildlife Society supports passage of the “Safeguarding America’s Future and Environment (SAFE) Act.”. “The Wildlife Society thanks Senator Whitehouse and Representative Cartwright for...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

International Bird Rescue marks 50 years of wildlife protection

On Jan. 18, 1971, two Standard Oil Company tankers collided in the San Francisco Bay. The result was an oil spill that covered 50 miles of coastline and about 7,000 birds. To contain the oil slick and rescue the birds, a surge of “men in blue overalls and young people, their long hair flowing in the wind,” volunteered to help, according to a report in the San Francisco Examiner.
Animalswildearthguardians.org

Conservation organizations call for urgent action to protect grizzly bears

Executive and legislative action needed to bolster grizzly bear recovery, even as western lawmakers and officials seek to remove Endangered Species Act protections for the threatened bruins. Contact. Adam Rissien, Rewilding Advocate, Wild Earth Guardians, 406-370-3147. In This Release. Public Lands, Wildlife Grizzly bear. #EndangeredSpeciesAct, #PressStatement, #Rewilding, #StopExtinction, #WildlandsForWildlife. MISSOULA,...
Environmentrcinet.ca

Climate change threatens species, especially some with small homes

If the pandemic has made you think your home is too small, pity the Canadian species with tiny homes which could be wiped out by climate change. This is the pitch made by The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada or COSEWIC. This independent committee of wildlife experts and scientists has the job of identifying the status of species in Canada and what level of conservation they may require.
CarsInhabitat.com

Solar-powered motorbikes help rangers protect African wildlife from poachers

A partnership between CAKE electric motorbikes, the Southern African Wildlife College and Goal Zero has produced a solar-powered electric motorbike aimed at helping Africa’s anti-poaching rangers protect endangered wildlife. Called the Kalk AP, the motorbike will solve some of the most prevalent issues that park rangers face. Across Africa, anti-poaching...
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Climbing Paradise Added To Orangutans’ Zoo Habitat

Orangutans at an Austrian zoo got a big surprise after leaving their indoor winter quarters. Once outside, they were greeted with the sight of a new climbing garden. Orangutans Mota, Sol, Surya and Vladimir got their play area as a gift from the Austrian Federal Forests. Despite the lockdown, authorities...
Animalswildlife.org

Committee recommends expanded polar bear conservation

The Northwest Territories Species at Risk Committee in Canada is recommending measures to enhance polar bear monitoring and conservation. The committee says it is reassessing the bears’ status based on a variety of threats, including climate change and changes to their habitats. It is recommending more community based monitoring, continued research on the effects of climate change, new shipping protocols and a review of Canada’s offshore oil and gas drilling moratorium. Polar bears (Ursus maritimus) are listed as a species of concern under the NWT’s Species at Risk Act.