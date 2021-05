According to a press report, Leicester City could finish fifth in the Premier League but still enter the Champions League – if Chelsea are docked points. Many of us Foxes fans, still high as kites from our momentous FA Cup victory, were left downhearted by the disappointing loss at Chelsea. If only Ayoze Perez had earned a draw with the fairly simple chance at Stamford Bridge, by his standards, Leicester would own their Champions League fate.