State track and field titles awarded in Classes A and D

“(Recruiting rankings) matter less and less because half will probably transfer anyway. The money is in the walk on program here. Coach these kids up.”. Last week’s recruiting question prompted plenty of conversation around transfers, finding talent and managing attrition. Zach on Facebook left the comment above, which led the way for a bigger discussion on how exactly the Huskers go about finding their talent. Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the different ways Nebraska seeks talent, how it manages attrition and much more.