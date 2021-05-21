State track and field titles awarded in Classes A and D
OMAHA, Neb. – Thursday was a day of individual standouts and dramatic team finishes at the Nebraska State High School Track and Field Championships. Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney won four gold medals, claiming individual titles in the 100m, 200m and 400m, but his biggest race of the day came in the final event of the Class D championships. Zelasney, a sophomore, anchored Osceola’s 1600m relay team, overtaking Hartington-Newcastle’s lead on the final lap.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com