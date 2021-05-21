newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

State track and field titles awarded in Classes A and D

By Patrick Janssen
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. – Thursday was a day of individual standouts and dramatic team finishes at the Nebraska State High School Track and Field Championships. Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney won four gold medals, claiming individual titles in the 100m, 200m and 400m, but his biggest race of the day came in the final event of the Class D championships. Zelasney, a sophomore, anchored Osceola’s 1600m relay team, overtaking Hartington-Newcastle’s lead on the final lap.

Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships. The state tournament continues Monday with the Class B boys and girls semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.
Nebraska Statefloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska to Televise 2021 State Track Championships

LINCOLN, NE — News Channel Nebraska announced today that the TV network will televise the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track Championships. News Channel Nebraska (NCN), through a partnership with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the NSAA, will provide live TV coverage of all championship track events on Thursday and Saturday from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

WATCH: Finding Talent, Managing Attrition and More for Nebraska

“(Recruiting rankings) matter less and less because half will probably transfer anyway. The money is in the walk on program here. Coach these kids up.”. Last week’s recruiting question prompted plenty of conversation around transfers, finding talent and managing attrition. Zach on Facebook left the comment above, which led the way for a bigger discussion on how exactly the Huskers go about finding their talent. Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the different ways Nebraska seeks talent, how it manages attrition and much more.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Douglas County, NEdcpostgazette.com

Falcons take third at NCC

VALLEY — The Douglas County West boys golf team came in third at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet Thursday. The Falcons accumulated a 373 team score. Yutan was the team champion after recording a 348 and Logan View earned runner-up honors with a 358. Myles Leahy was the top finisher and only placer for DC West. Leahy’s 81 was good […]
Arlington, NEdcpostgazette.com

Falcons end regular season with third place at Arlington

ARLINGTON — The Douglas County West girls and boys track and field teams each placed third at the Arlington Invitational Friday. The Lady Falcons scored 82 points. A pair of individuals and the 3,200-meter relay guided DC West. Olivia Malousek won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:01.13 and was second in the 1,600. Ellie McCarville claimed top honors […]
Douglas County, NEdcpostgazette.com

Falcons bow out of districts

HASTINGS — The Douglas County West baseball team saw its 2021 campaign come to an end in the opening round of the B-1 District Tournament with a 12-2 loss to Wayne Thursday. Down 2-0 after three innings of play, the Falcons tied the game thanks to RBI singles by CJ Wieczorek and Joe Graham. Wayne responded with eight runs in […]
Douglas County, NEdcpostgazette.com

Golf scramble recognizes fallen heroes

VALLEY — In its second golf scramble, the Nebraska Chapter of the Honor and Remember organization brought together 56 special families and numerous golfers to Douglas County to give recognition and honor to Nebraska’s fallen heroes. The previous scramble occurred last October, with 30 fallen heroes and their Gold Star families being honored through a ceremony and an afternoon of […]