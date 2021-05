One of the protagonists of “Friends” gave details of the return. Courteney Cox anticipated that there will be many special surprises. It will be released by HBO Max. The meeting of “Friends” seems like a myth that has been discussed for a long time, but the truth is that when it was about to be achieved, the pandemic and the consequent quarantine broke out. Now that it is a fact that it will premiere on HBO Max, one of its protagonists tells some details.