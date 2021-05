(Newport Beach, CA) — Orange County coroners plan to conduct an autopsy next week to determine the exact cause of death of Tawny Kitaen. The actress and model died Friday morning at her Newport Beach home at the age of 59. The San Diego native was perhaps best known for her appearances in 1980s music videos — especially the 1987 video for Whitesnake’s hit song “Here I Go Again.” She was married briefly to Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale and later wed Angels pitcher Chuck Finley. Kitaen’s two daughters from her marriage to Finley posted a statement on Facebook the day after their mother died. It says — quote — “We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom…we miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever.