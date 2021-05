With cycling ridership and interest in biking sharply increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Department of Transportation is expanding its “Learn to Ride” educational program for adults. CDOT added an advanced level course along with a “Learn to Commute” class. All “Learn to Ride” classes are taught by CDOT’s SAFE (Streets Are For Everyone) walking and biking ambassadors and participants will use Divvy bike-share cycles if they don’t have a bike of their own. These classes are offered for free and funded by Divvy sponsorship revenue. SAFE ambassadors will be wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Participants are encouraged to wear a face mask and use provided hand sanitizer.