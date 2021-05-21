Pringles Just Entered The Chicken Sandwich Wars With This Spicy Wendy's Collab

You thought the chicken sandwich wars had lived a good life and passed into the world of culinary folktale. Surprise! It turns out that the fast-food industry's quest to be crowned god of the chicken sandwich probably has at least nine lives. Burger King hopes that its new "Ch'King" will woo chicken sandwich devotees when it comes out in June. But it'll face fierce competition in form of a formidable double-team (is that against the rule book?). Wendy's and Pringles are conniving to bring the chicken sandwich wars to an end ... at least until the next social media savvy contender jumps into the ring.