The Untold Truth Of Crime Scene Kitchen Judge Yolanda Gampp

If you're not familiar with mukbang, you might be surprised when you run across Nikocado Avocado on YouTube. Mukbang is a YouTube genre originating in South Korea that shows people eating spreads of food, often while talking conversationally to their viewers (via Tampa Bay Times). In a YouTube video celebrating the Super Bowl, Nikocado Avocado (real name Nicholas Perry), set himself up with a spread he claimed was 20,000 calories: onion rings, nachos, tater tots, cheese curds, chicken wings, and cauliflower wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, plus a pepperoni pizza from Little Caesars. This is typical for mukbang. As discussed in the Harvard University blog Students in Mental Health Research, mukbang (Korean for "eating show") has been both praised and criticized for how it promotes the consumption of big spreads.