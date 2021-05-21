The Untold Truth Of Crime Scene Kitchen Judge Yolanda Gampp

Bull-Dog sauce is synonymous with the name Tokyo Tonkatsu, to the point where some foodie fans don't even realize there are actually different types of tonkatsu sauce. Much as Huy Fong Foods is known as the makers of Sriracha, Bull-Dog is often the gold standard in this condiment division. Rather than a condiment, Bull-Dog sauce was originally meant to be used as a sauce when it was created in Japan in 1902, and it was specifically developed to appeal to the Worcestershire-loving palate (via Tokyo Tonkatsu). It was this English inspiration (the home of Worcestershire) that led to Bull-Dog being named after the beloved pet. Today, it is known worldwide and adopted by many as a Japanese cultural trademark.