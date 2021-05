Gas prices have been known to fluctuate in the U.S., but a new disruption in the system may do more than just bring prices up. Many experts are now warning about the possibility of a gas shortage for states that rely on one major U.S. fuel pipeline. Over the weekend, Colonial Pipeline Co. was targeted by hackers, which has resulted in a significant disruption in gas supply being delivered to stations that rely on the company. Read on to find out which states could be affected by a gas shortage soon, so you can know if you should go out and fill your tank as soon as possible.